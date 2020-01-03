Probe underway on alleged escape of robbery suspect

Several armed criminals stormed into the mini mart on Thursday between 11am and 12pm, where they allegedly stabbed a Bangladeshi in the neck. According to police reports, the Asian man succumbed to his injuries after he was rushed to a private hospital.

Guards manning the premises retaliated after the stabbing incident and managed to apprehend two of the suspects.

One of the suspects was allegedly beaten up and was bleeding profusely from a wound at the back of his head. The other suspect is unaccounted for after he was in the custody of policemen attached to the Gerehu Police Station.

When asked on whether the suspect was knowingly set free by police, NCD metropolitan superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, said: “We are looking into that allegation and will have the facts once our inquiry is completed.”

Apart from directing the metropolitan superintendent and Zone 2 commander to immediately investigate how the suspect escaped from police, NCD-Central Commander, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, said: “Police response was fast but the incident had already happened.

“We will be looking at improving on response time.”

Meantime, forensic police units are now working with the armed robbery and homicide units to piece together more information on this crime, including the names and personal details of the deceased, the suspect in custody and the names of his other accomplices.

Police investigations are continuing.

(St John Ambulance staff attending to the wounded suspect. He is now in police custody after being taken for further treatment at the Port Moresby General Hospital)