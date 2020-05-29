Police officers called to put country first

“We are in a national health emergency which threatens our people so I challenge our officers to continue to be committed and loyal,” Manning said following queries whether police men and women engaged in the SOE were to be paid allowances.

“There was never a commitment to pay any allowances except for those that were deployed to other provinces for COVID-19. Money is a big issue and our priorities are in the health sector in terms of PPE and testing.

“Whilst we understand the risks our members may be exposed to and appreciate the sacrifice they have made so far, we just don’t have a big basket of money to give to them.

“However, with the funding we are working on a one off payment of K1,000 for members who have been engaged during the period of the SOE. We will process the payment upon advice from the provincial police commanders,” Manning added.

He said for members who have been deployed outside of their usual operating provinces, the usual travel allowances will apply. These payments will be included in the salary of the members engaged for the SOE operations through the Kundu Pei system.

“At this time when the country is being threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic, I again urge all members of the Constabulary to be selfless and to continue to serve with pride and with commitment.”