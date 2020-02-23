Police monitoring Horizon Oil allegations

The report by the Australian Financial Review (AFR) questioned the role of Commerce and Industry Minister, William Duma, when he was the Petroleum Minister in the Somare Government and private lawyer Simon Ketan.

In a statement issued on Friday, Police Commissioner David Manning, says they are closely following developments following the publication of the Australian Financial Review report over a week ago.

Since then the matter has reached the floor of Parliament with the Opposition calling for a investigation by the Ombudsman Commission and the sacking of William Duma as Minister.

Prime Minister James Marape said action will be taken if concrete and substantial evidence was provided.

Meanwhile, Minister Duma responded to the allegations on the floor of Parliament, stating that there was no impropriety on his part in the awarding of the PRL and has collected documentation to prove his innocence, including Petroleum Advisory Board (PAB) recommendations, NEC decisions, and orders of the Supreme Court Order validating the transaction.

Duma has also stated that he has not benefitted in any way from the deal done between the two commercial entities of Horizon Oil and Elevala Energy.

Commissioner Manning said consistent with the Prime Minister’s sentiments and in light of the response made by Minister Duma, it would help a great deal if an official complaint was laid with police.