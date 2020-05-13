PNGDF suspects handed to police

The PNGDF Military Police handed the men over for processing this morning.

At around 10am today, NCD/Central Commander, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, accompanied the three suspects from Murray Barracks after attending a muster parade there.

Wagambie Jnr said their attendance at the parade was a show of good faith and to assure the PNGDF personnel of their colleagues’ safety when they enter the premises of the Boroko Police Station.

As the road leading into the station was blocked off, a convoy of police and PNGDF vehicles escorted the suspects into the Boroko cells for them to be interviewed and charged accordingly.

“We want to take them to court by today and hopefully, by the end of the afternoon, we should transfer them to Bomana CS,” stated Wagambie Jnr. “They will not be kept here at Boroko. As much as possible, we want to keep them away from Boroko so that it lowers the feeling of insecurity from our members of the PNG Defence Force.

“We thank the military police for taking the lead and the unit commanders for assisting in bringing forward the three suspects who are now in custody.

“It will lower the tension between members of the RPNGC and PNGDF.”

The NCD/Central Commander reemphasised that this was an isolated incident, adding it does not represent the PNGDF.

“The three members were off-duty at the time the incident happened. People must not take it as it’s the police versus the PNGDF.”

He further described the ensuing confrontation on Saturday, May 9th, between the police and PNGDF at the Air Transport Wing as an “unfortunate incident”.

“We would like to, as much as possible, bring back normalcy and for members of the PNGDF and RPNGC to go about their normal business; we have got bigger things to worry about.”

Meantime, three mobile squad units will be patrolling the vicinity to ensure the safety of the suspects as they are processed.

(PNGDF personnel exiting the police station)