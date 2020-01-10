PNG Govt’s fundraising drive to support Aust

Minister for Environment and Conservation, Wera Mori, made the call today when announcing the country’s official fundraising drive to support relief efforts in Australia.

Minister Mori was joined by The PNG Hearts for Australia Fire Appeal 2020 Committee.

The PNG Hearts for Australia Fire Appeal 2020 is the official Government fundraising drive to assist the Australian government in relief activities.

The Committee is led by Chairman Paul Nerau and Deputy Samson Komati with Prime Minister James Marape as patron.

Nerau says Australia has always stood by PNG in its development and during its hard times and it was only right to return the favour.

Minister Mori has urged all provincial and district leaders and their people, as well as the private sector, to get behind this cause.

The Committee has set a target of K5 million.

So far the appeal has raised over K100,000 from the following:

1. Wera Mori MP, K5,000

2. Chris Haiveta MP, K5,000

3. Richard Maru MP, K5,000

4. Rex Paki, K5,000

5. Desmond Yaninen, K5,000

6. Sir Fredrick Reiher, K5,000.

7. Sasindran Muthuvel MP, K5,000

8. Karl Yalo, K2,500

9. Ben Lomai, K2,000

10. Gabriel Pepson, K1,000

11. Stanley Komunt, K1,000

12. Richard Yopo, K1,000

13. Paias Alopea, K1,000

14. Janet Sios, K1,000

15. Kopkop College, K1,000

16. Timothy Masiu MP, K50,000

Other support include Sir Michael Bromley who is making available all his helicopter fleet for the Australian Fire Appeal if needed by Government.

An eight-week fundraising timeline has been set and begins on January 13th and ends on March 8th.

(Al Jazeera picture)