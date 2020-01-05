PNG forces stand ready to help Aust: PM

In a statement conveying PNG’s sorrow to the families and loved ones of victims of the fire tragedies in Australia, and to the greater Australian people, Prime Minister James Marape said he has been in constant dialogue with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the last few weeks.

He said PNG will deploy assistance upon the Australian PM’s invitation.

“Papua New Guinea convey our sympathies, sorrow and grief in your moment of pain,” said Marape.

“Australia is the closest friend of PNG and is always the first in PNG in our times of adversities and we offer our hearts and our hands to you in this time of fire induced tragedies.

“I also convey to Australian people that many PNGeans on their own free will are doing fundraising and offering prayers for Australia since the disaster first started.

“It shows we are with you in thoughts and prayers.

“May the God Yahweh of PNG and Australia contain this adversity! In 1 Corinthians 10:13, God promises that in all problems/temptations there is an escape route for those who call upon God’s name.

“I believe in that and PNG prays that consolation to our friends in Australia.”