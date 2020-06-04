PNG AIC probe accident near Vanimo

Chief Commissioner of the PNG AIC, Hubert Namani, says the AIC was informed by PNG Air Services Limited (PNG ASL) about the accident on June 2nd, 2020.

Namani says according to initial information the accident involved a foreign aircraft, which to this date not been found.

All PNG registered aircraft’s have been accounted for.

The AIC is gathering information on the progress of Search and Rescue activities before a team of investigators is deployed.

“To the current extent of information available, activities conducted on 2nd June 2020 by military personnel on the searching area did not succeed in finding the location of the accident site. These activities are continuing but at this time there are no further news.

“Considering the proximity of the accident area to the border, the AIC established contact with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Commission (AAIC) of Indonesia, to gather information that may have been available. Initial information provided by the AAIC late on 2nd June 2020 indicated that all Indonesian registered aircraft were accounted for and there was no one missing,” said Namani.

Namani adds initial information on the aircraft, its occupants and the circumstances surrounding the accident is being gathered.