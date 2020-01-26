PNG’s border security laws to be strengthened

Minister for Immigration and Border Security, Westley Nukundj, made this know whilst issuing a warning to foreigners who are conducting illegal businesses in the country.

Nukundj has committed to enforcing the warning issued by Prime Minister James Marape to penalise those foreigners who continue to violate the migration law and policies of PNG.

The Department of Immigration and Border Security, as one of the lead agencies of governance, will manage, monitor and support the Government to implement its “Take Back PNG” slogan.

Minister Nukundj said the remnants and cadavers of these flagrant illegal activities in the country must be completely removed to create a brighter future for our upcoming generation.

He said the concerns of our people to venture into reserved businesses, skilled locals finding employment, unnecessary intimidation and harassment by foreigners should not be ignored.

Nukundj has appealed to business houses, individuals, groups and communities, clans and tribes that this notice serves as a stern warning to them to refrain from harbouring and facilitating illegal foreigners or lawful foreigners doing illegal business using their properties, relationships or any other way.

All property owners leasing their properties to foreigners must check and ensure that these people meet all visa requirements to do business in the country.

He stressed that any Papua New Guinean and foreigner found to be harbouring any illegal foreigners will also be held responsible and penalised severely.