PMVs help spread awareness

The work on the stickers commenced early this month, with the campaign to end in a few days’ time. This was initiated under the European Union and the WASH project by UNICEF.

So far, 28 PMV buses from various routes in the city have been promoting handwashing and safe hygiene messages in the city. They have played a key role in disseminating these messages to over 300,000 people within NCD.

There are also plans to continue this campaign in partnership with the National Capital District Commission.