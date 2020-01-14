PMV operators frustrated with roadblocks

They have no problem with the roadblock itself, but rather, with the spot fine demands allegedly forced on them by law enforcers.

Gulf PMV operators’ chairman Paul Paiva says police officers have been setting up roadblocks along the highway, and in turn, demand PMV drivers and crews to pay spot fines.

He says some locations of roadblocks include Kerema town, Bereina junction, Malalaua station, Doa Station and Laloki junction of Gulf and Central provinces.

The chairman, on behalf of all PMV operators, is calling on the provincial leaders or police bosses in NCD and Gulf to address this issue.

In response, Gulf Provincial Police Commander Mariah Johns says for PMVs to make money, operators should prioritise their vehicles’ roadworthiness.

She says they should observe traffic rules and regulations because trucks will be travelling longer distances from Kerema to Port Moresby hence vehicles should be in good condition at all times.

“In addition to that, the roadblocks are set up to also ensure the PMVs drive carefully and at reasonable speed along the highway,” she stated.

PPC Jones says police from both Central and Gulf will tighten up on road rules and regulations, ensuring all PMV operators follow traffic requirements so that police or land transport board officers checking on roadblocks can clear them for travel along the highway.

(Article by Jim John – third year UPNG Journalism student)