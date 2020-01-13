PM commits to building Lutheran university

He recently announced this in front of thousands of Lutheran faithful at the 32nd Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG Synod at Boana in Nawaeb, Morobe.

He urged the synod to continue working on the concept of the Lutheran university and not to stop.

Marape said the Government will be working on the university this year and hopefully by 2025, when the nation celebrates 50 years of Independence, the Lutheran university will be established.

He also supported a call by Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu for the establishment of a Lutheran elementary teachers college.

He said the Government has allocated K1 million for this.

He called for closer partnership between churches and Government in education and health.

The Lutheran Church is the second largest church in the country.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Government is ready to work in partnership with them in the areas of health and education.

(PM Marape being welcomed on January 12th; Picture by Frankiy Kapin)