PM arrives in NZ for Official Visit

Upon arriving in Auckland from Fiji, PM Marape is scheduled to meet his New Zealand counterpart, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, at the Government House.

There, PM Marape and his counterpart will hold a one-on-one prime ministerial discussion, followed by bilateral discussion with the PNG-NZ delegations.

Points of discussion include our diplomatic relations and political representation, immigration and consular relations, high level bilateral consultations, defence and security cooperation, trade and investment cooperation; development and technical cooperation, the Bougainville Referendum 2019; new areas of future cooperation between PNG & NZ; along with selected regional and international issues.

After the bilateral discussions, both prime ministers will hold a joint media conference followed by a courtesy call paid to PM Marape by New Zealand’s Leader of Opposition, Hon. Simon Bridges, MP.

Prime Minister Marape is accompanied by the Minister for National Planning, Hon. Sam Basil, Oro Governor Gary Juffa, West New Britain Governor, Francis Maneke and the Tewaii-Siassi MP, Kobby Bomareo.