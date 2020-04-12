Plans for unemployed youths

He gave assurance that despite COVID-19, we will rise together as a nation.

“Let me speak to the youths of our country, many of you are not at schools and are looking for meaningful pursuits of life. We have you covered,” said PM Marape.

“During the next two months, I want to know all the youths of our country, wherever you are, especially those who are not in our schools or formally employed.

“Our Defence Force will put an advertisement out to mobilise youths for National Volunteer Services through which continual education, SME education and programs and other community help programs will be linked to those youths who want to get engaged.

“The key contact points will be all district and provincial youth offices who will work with our PNGDF. So those who are in NCDC or other urban areas doing nothing, please keep a look out for further announcements, I want to mobilise you into positive energy for our country.

“All you have to do is follow lawful instructions that is good for you and our country and you can be utilised to contribute positively to your country.”