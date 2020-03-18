Planning dept launches work plan

“We are happy that we have put together our key result areas going forward this year,” Samuel said at the launch of the plan which was attended by the entire DNPM staff and management.

He commended the senior management team and technical advisor, Roger Kara, for assisting the team to put together this important working document.

“As the Secretary, I am proud that for the first time after a long time, we are able to internally launch our annual work plan. I want all staff of the department to take ownership of this work plan and contribute in your various sectors so that we can deliver on this plan.

“All department heads have been given key performance indicators and I will only deliver with the help of all of you sitting here,” Samuel said.

Key features of the plan include the 2020 annual plan and targets, corporate mandate and governance and medium and long term corporate strategy.

When giving an overview presentation of the work plan, technical advisor Kara said the biggest challenge to effectively delivering the plan was the state of the economy and how it will support the budget and the warrants.

“Understanding between all stakeholders needs to happen so that we can deliver on our target areas. Research, data and information management is a strong target that we need going forward,” Kara stated.

“We will work towards getting all the support necessary to drive these functions within the Department, including the results monitoring framework.”