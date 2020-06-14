A workshop was conducted to assess the current status of transport infrastructure development in the country.

The APEC Peer Review on Quality infrastructure workshop was attended by all Transport Sector Agencies and Development partners and the PNG APEC secretariat on Thursday in Port Moresby.

The APEC Peer Review on Quality infrastructure workshop was held to assess the latest infrastructure development of the country and to look at alternative ways to fund and build transport infrastructure projects outside of the National budget.

PNG is aligning its transport infrastructure policies under the APEC blueprint connectivity 2015-2025 transport infrastructure program.

All transport sector agencies within the Air, Road and Maritime transport including development partners like JICA, ADB and the World Bank attended the workshop.

The Marape-led government plans to connect the country through roads, electricity and communication network some of the major projects that the government is embarking on is through the PNG infrastructure Development program 2020-2040.

This project outlines the infrastructure development of the missing road links in the country.

Secretary for the Department of Transport Roy Mumu said, one of ways in which the government can look at in funding these projects will be through Public Private Partnership or PPP.

The Public Private Partnership will assist the government in funding these projects.

“The transport sector through department of transport has already identified two possible maritime projects under PPP and one possible aviation project.

“There is a tender on right now closing on the 17th of July 2020 that identifies 13 local corridors for development under PPP”, said Secretary Mumu.

The Oil Search National Football stadium in Port Moresby is a good example of how this PPP has assisted the government in building this infrastructure outside of the National budget through the tax credit scheme.

In July, the APEC secretariat will visit PNG to assess the quality of these infrastructures.