Partnerships needed to tackle fire emergencies: Chief

The chief fire officer stressed on this when awarding eight Kumul Petroleum Academy members their basic firefighting skills certificate on Friday, the 17th of July.

Chief fire officer, Bill Roo, described the event as a ‘first of its kind’, saying they have conducted first aid firefighting courses but not basic firefighting skills.

“So I’m very pleased because in doing this, we would like to create a partnership, particularly in firefighting,” Roo stated.

He outlined that distance is one of the factors that affects their response time.

“If you look at the distance from town fire station to where you are, it’s quite a distance,” he told members of KPA. “Our response time, by world standards, is eight minutes. But due to distance and other complications we may face along the way, like traffic, we might take a while. So by that time, when we arrive, the building may be down already.”

Roo further stressed on the need for a corporate response, adding cooperation should be paramount.

It will also be a win-win situation; organisations will have staff skilled in basic firefighting, while the fire service gets a boost in their manpower.

“That is why we hope to train as many as we can, and then we will try to teach all the non-uniformed personnel to become volunteer firefighters. We have two components; the uniformed personnel and the ununiformed personnel. So if things work out right, you will become a volunteer firefighter, not only at your workplace but also where you’re staying.”

(The fire service team with members of the Kumul Petroleum Academy)