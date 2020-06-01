Partnership to bring 7 new classrooms for North Bougainville

Member for North Bougainville Wiiliam Nakin, presented K1.7 million for this commitment.

Under Digicel Foundation's mission to deliver vital infrastructure to connect Papua New Guineans and their communities, the Foundation is happy to partner with the government in rolling this program.

The partnership with North Bougainville is valued at a K2.2 million. Digicel Foundation is contributing half a million kina to construct 2 extra double classrooms.

CEO of Digicel Foundation Serena Sasingian, says in order to have workable outcomes in service delivery it was important that the Foundation partner with the government.

“The only way that you can have sustainable outcomes is to partner with the government and we’ve gone that that road. Apart from working with our local members, we are working on our partnership agreement now with National Department of Education so that we do a whole lot of other things pretty much in line with our National Plan.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by the Digicel PNG CEO Collin Stone and Digicel Foundation chairman Michael Henao.

In the Autonomous Region of Bougainville alone, Digicel Foundation have invested K5 million in 21 projects ranging from elementary school, double classroom projects, primary school double classroom projects, and mobile health clinics.

William Nakin Member for North Bougainville said the challenge in his district is the lack of infrastructure development in schools.

“I’ve got 76 Primary schools, which is preparing for 145 elementary schools. When they go to the primary schools, classroom buildings are normally very, very insufficient to contain the need to have extensions and having to have our students or our new students getting into school.”