PAC suspends inquiries

Chairman of the PAC Sir John Pundari made the announcement on Wednesday, 22nd July.

The Public Accounts Committee is a constitutional office established by the Parliament to examine how public monies, assets and properties are used so they can report to Parliament and the people of Papua New Guinea.

The committee has been very active in their term of duties, with the recent inquiries into the distribution and of drugs and medicines and the old parliament house.

Committee Chairman Sir John Pundari said the committee has been disturbed because of the court proceedings by Petroleum Holdings Limited and a company owned by Sir Kostas Constantinou, challenging the committee.

“Kumul Petroleum Holdings having to take us to court, we engaged the Henao lawyers to defend us for and on behalf of the people of Papua New Guinea. Kumul Petroleum Holdings did not want to subject themselves to the people’s accounts committee.”

He said the matter is before the court.

“We were also disturbed by another court proceedings filed yesterday by Sir Constantinou and his company. We respect every corporate institution in this country and every individual in country.”

He said given the court proceedings, the committee has limited funds to carry their duties.

“This committee for the first time ever since we attained our independence has been challenged to its roles and responsibilities and the question of whether corporate institutions who participated in public assets, or participated in the benefit of public monies for that matter, have decided to go to court to say that they will not be subject to people’s public accounts committee.”

“We respect their decision they have their rights, but I question, for and on behalf of the people of this country, what do you have to hide?” questioned Sir John.