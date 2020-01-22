Over K600,000 raised by PNG fire appeal

The Appeal Committee has set a target of K5 million to raise in the next seven weeks.

Of those groups and individuals who have come on board, the PNG Think Tank Group has donated K10,000, the Grand Columbia Group PNG Ltd has given K5,000, Project Resource Support Services has donated K5,000 while K2,000 has come from concerned individuals.

The funds received are managed by KTK Accountants and Associates in collaboration with Bank South Pacific.

Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Wera Mori, chairman of the fundraising committee, Paul Nerau, and the committee members were so grateful to see donations coming in.

(Article by Albert Moses – third year UPNG Journalism student; Picture of members of the appeal committee)