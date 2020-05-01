Over 20,000 Engan homes to light up

This follows the commissioning of the provincial government project on Thursday, April 30th.

Sir Peter Ipatas and his guest, South Bougainville MP and Minister for Information Technology and Communication, Timothy Masiu, officially commissioned the project that would benefit the residents of Lakemanda and Yampu.

The Lakemanda-Yampu electrification project was started in 2015 with similar undertakings at Mukuramanda to Tsak valley, Mambisanda, Sopas road junction to Sakarip and Sari to Kaiap with funding sourced solely by the Enga Provincial Government.

Speaking at Rakapos village, near the Par Catholic mission station, Sir Peter acknowledged God for the changes that are taking place in the province, adding he would not have driven the province this far without His divine guidance.

“God had his hand in everything that we have today. I must admit that my government would not have done one thing alone without his blessing,” Sir Peter stated.

He also promised to help Par Primary School complete its three-in-one classroom with K300,000.

Minister Masiu was in the province to officiate as a special guest at the 4th graduation of Enga College of Nursing on Wednesday, where 22 students from around the country passed out with diplomas in general nursing.

Masiu, who had been with NBC Enga between 1984 and 1985, said he was surprised to see that Enga had changed in the last 22 years.

He attributed the impact projects, including Enga Teachers College, Enga College of Nursing, the new Enga Provincial Hospital, Wabag town development, road sealing from Togoba to Porgera and many secondary, high and primary schools, to having a visionary leader.

“When I was here between 1984 and 1985, there was nothing. War cries on those mountains were the order of the day,” Masiu said.

“In fact, God has changed this province dramatically in the last 22 years using your visionary leader and action governor.”