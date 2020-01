Provincial disaster coordinator, Steven Tobesa, said they were travelling from Esa’ala district to Normanby Island when the incident occurred.

The search for the missing person still continues.

Tobesa told this newsroom that Milne Bay is still experiencing heavy rainfall this month.

He has issued a strong warning to locals to take extra precaution when going out to sea.

(Article by Jim John – third year UPNG Journalism student)