Officers sworn into Police Promotions Board

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Commander for Northern Divisional Command, Peter Guinness, and the Assistant Commissioner Management Service Joab Mangae were officially sworn in a small ceremony witnessed by Police Commissioner David Manning, Police Minister Brian Kramer and senior police officers.

The police commissioner, by virtue of the powers conferred upon him by Section 51 (13) of the Police Force Act 1998, announced the Promotions Selection Board for assistant commissioner of police. The promotions for the other officers and rank and file will be on the 9th of March, 2020.

Reverend Sommy Setu, former Bishop of the Lutheran Church of Port Moresby, was reappointed the Chairman of the Police Promotions and Selection Board by Police Minister Kramer for another period of 12 months under Section 51 (5) of the Police Force Act 1998.

(Members of the Police Promotion Board sworn in; From Left: Assistant Commissioner of Police & Commander Northern Peter Guinness, Reverend Sommy Setu, Chairman of Police Promotion Board, and ACP Management Service Joab Mangae)