O’Neill’s case adjourned

This is the member’s second appearance at the Committal Court after his bail application was heard at the National Court in May.

He is currently on K5,000 bail.

O’Neill is charged with one count of official corruption and misappropriation over the controversial purchase of two generators from an Israeli electricity firm.

The Prosecutor asked the court to adjourn the matter to a later date as the police hand up brief is yet to be completed.

The matter was adjourned to September 10th for further mention.

(File picture)