NWTL improves learning experience for Tembari

The donation made through the NWTL CSR Committee will provide some relief to the students and teachers of Tembari, most of whom are orphans and come from vulnerable homes.

NWTL CSR Committee Member and Fone Haus Marketing Manager, Shulei ToGuata, said then company believed in the empowerment of people including children, through education.

Over the last two years, NWTL has improved the Tembari facilities through the renovation of a double storey classroom with the assistance of subsidiaries, Namba Wan Real Estate Company and South Pacific Paint Company.

“We were able to repaint the whole school, directed by our subsidiary, South Pacific Paint and our assistance has over time included a regular supply of water for their two water tanks both 9,000 litres in volume over the two years to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene is practiced by the children, as well as a vegetable allowance that has enabled the teachers to provide basic education and daily meals to the children.

“Collectively, the NWTL Group of Companies has contributed K90, 000 including the fifteen desks and thirty chairs which have been branded by our Trophy Haus Company. Our commitment to Tembari has been made possible with the support of our valued partners in Ela Construction and Alpha Response over the past two years and recognizes the need within our community for safe, secure and healthy learning environments for our children,” said ToGuata.

She added “The value of our support and commitment is incomparable to the fulfillment we gain from the pure joy and appreciation the children, teachers and guardians express. They are an inspiration and reason to continue to facilitate and be a catalyst for change within our community.”

NWTL also presented a cheque of K3,200 for the vegetable allowance

Tembari Founder and Principle, Hayward Sagembo, expressed his appreciation and acknowledged the tangible changes he has witnessed over the past two years and thanked the NWTL Group of Companies for the valuable contribution.

“The K90, 000 provided by the NWTL Group of Companies has enabled us to renovate our double storey classroom, provided lighting and meals to the children. We thank the NWTL Group of Companies for the continuous support and we will ensure that these quality desks and chairs are looked after.”