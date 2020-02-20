Numu joins Govt

The PNG One Nation Party Leader was welcomed on Wednesday by Prime Minister James Marape and coalition members.

“I am happy that Governor Numu is making that call at this juncture in this Parliaments life, and this sort of affirmation of solidarity gives certainty t our Government to hold fort until we conclude this term of parliament,” said Marape.

Numu joins the coalition Government after leaving the Government rans under the former coalition led by Ialibu-Pangi MP, Peter O’Neill.

“My decision is not for my personal interest it’s for my people and also, I belive in this Government,” said Numu.

Prime Minister Marape also announced Peter O’Neill has been moved to the Opposition.