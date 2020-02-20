 

Numu joins Govt

BY: Cedric Patjole
07:36, February 20, 2020
Eastern Highlands Governor, Peter Numu, has joined the Coalition Government ranks.

The PNG One Nation Party Leader was welcomed on Wednesday by Prime Minister James Marape and coalition members.

“I am happy that Governor Numu is making that call at this juncture in this Parliaments life, and this sort of affirmation of solidarity gives certainty t our Government to hold fort until we conclude this term of parliament,” said Marape.

Numu joins the coalition Government after leaving the Government rans under the former coalition led by   Ialibu-Pangi MP, Peter O’Neill.

“My decision is not for my personal interest it’s for my people and also, I belive in this Government,” said Numu.

Prime Minister Marape also announced Peter O’Neill has been moved to the Opposition.

Tags: 
Peter Numu
Jameds Marape
Eastern Highlands
Peter O'Neill
Author: 
Cedric Patjole
