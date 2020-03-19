NPC calls for 'Certificate of Inexpediency' in face of COVID-19

The National Procurement Commission (NPC) announced this after the National Executive Council (NEC) approved a “Health Emergency” for COVID-19 preparedness.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simon Bole, said Cabinet has directed the NPC to assist agencies to issue COI for procurement of priority items relating to the COVID-19 preparedness and responses as per Section 69 of the National Procurement Act 2018.

Bole said the COI is a shortcut to the normal open tender process,” for ONLY EMERGENCY projects when there is an emergency declared.

Meanwhile, the NPC in its effort towards COVID-19 preparedness, has bought face masks and hand sanitizers for staff as well as clients to use within the office premises.