 

NPC calls for 'Certificate of Inexpediency' in face of COVID-19

09:40, March 19, 2020
Health agencies and authorities from the district to national level are urged to submit their request for Certificate of Inexpediency (COI) for expenditure of funds for the COVID-19 preparedness and responses as soon as possible.

The National Procurement Commission (NPC) announced this after the National Executive Council (NEC) approved a “Health Emergency” for COVID-19 preparedness.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simon Bole, said Cabinet has directed the NPC to assist agencies to issue COI for procurement of priority items relating to the COVID-19 preparedness and responses as per Section 69 of the National Procurement Act 2018.

Bole said the COI is a shortcut to the normal open tender process,” for ONLY EMERGENCY projects when there is an emergency declared.

Meanwhile, the NPC in its effort towards COVID-19 preparedness, has bought face masks and hand sanitizers for staff as well as clients to use within the office premises.

