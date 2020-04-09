No PMVs to run during long weekend: Controller

This order follows a sequence of emergency orders aimed at heightening the level of safety and security measures around the county following the second confirmed COVID-19 case in the country on Monday, 6th of April, 2020.

“No public transport is to operate within Papua New Guinea from 11.59pm on Thursday 9 April 2020 until 6am on Tuesday 14th April 2020,” Manning directed.

“In our effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 within the province, I have imposed an additional 21-day lockdown in the East New Britain Province.

“This gave effect to immediate roadblocks at Raburua, Kuradui, Uvol and waterways checkpoints at the Open Bay and Pundi River in the East New Britain Province and other roadblocks at Warasikau and Salamain in the East Sepik Province,” Manning said.

He said the respective Provincial COVID-19 Task Force Teams are maintaining these roadblocks and urged the affected communities to adhere to the safety and security measure that are in place.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unfortunate situation that demand us to make unpopular decisions. However, for all our safety, I am asking for the full cooperation of the people of East New Britain and the country as we fight this pandemic.”