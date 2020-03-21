No need for panic: PM

Prime Minister James Marape says PNG is blessed with abundant food supplies, urging everyone to ‘eat a lot of garden food’.

Panic buying is now synonymous with the COVID-19 outbreak. However, Prime Minister Marape says there is no need for that in this country.

“Let me assure, we are on the lookout for this one (case) so the country mustn’t be panicking,” he stated in a press briefing yesterday (March 20).

“We are fortunate to still be a country of food where we pick a lot from our garden produce. Eat organic food, eat garden food and drink a lot of water.

“If the shops run out of food then I encourage all the locals who live around Port Moresby to bring all your produce to the markets; that’s good time for you to make money from your local produce instead of depending on rice and flour and all these sort of things all the time.

“So Government will be on standby. After Cabinet on Monday, possibly Tuesday we will announce some stimulus package and incentives for our business community.

“Planning Minister and Treasurer will together put a package to ensure our business communities who are affected in this time where the economy is being hit hard, our Government will look within the context of our 2020 revenue, there will be some stimulus for our business communities out there.”

The Prime Minister further announced that Kumul Petroleum Holdings has given the Government a dividend of K100 million.

“But more so, (KPHL) has also donated on top of that K100 million dividend to our Treasury, has donated K5 million directly to our national response unit.”

Marape said this funding will ensure that they complete the quarantine facility that is being built in Port Moresby. Apart from Goroka, the PNG Institute of Medical Research will also have a testing laboratory in the nation’s capital, Lae and Madang.

