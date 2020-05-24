No interference in police investigations: PM

PM Marape made this statement in light of a purported copy of Section 61 instrument being released into public domain, with some claiming Marape as a ‘player’ in this saga.

“Finance Ministers sign Section 46(b) of the IPBC Act and Section 61 of the PFM Act based on requests from State Agencies, including SOEs, and are always amongst the last in the chain of the approval process,” stated the PM.

“I will offer my statements as Witness of State, just like I am doing for the UBS Saga, and I would like to inform the country that never will I use the office of PM to stop Police from doing their constitutional duties.”

On other corruption fronts, PM Marape is encouraging citizens and residents at all levels to use protections, such as the Whistle Blowers Act that Parliament passed last year, and start to report and assist in prosecuting corrupt acts.

“In this June Parliament sitting, we will get ICAC’s third and final reading passed so a specialized corruption fighting institution can be established by law,” he said.

“Many governments of the past had promised but my government will deliver on it.”