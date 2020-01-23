No efforts to be spared in census delivery: Minister

Minister Basil has directed the National Statistical Office and drivers of the NSO 2020 census to prepare an NEC submission to update Ministers on preparations thus far. Furthermore, they have been instructed to schedule a work plan to deliver the census and what is needed in terms of inter-governmental collaboration and engagement of the development partners.

Minister Basil has informed the members of the 2020 Way Ahead Meeting that he has also written to the Treasurer requesting front loading of the NSO 2020 census.

Meantime, the NSO is concerned over the delivery of the 2020 census because of a massive budget cut of K100 million.

Acting National Statistician John Igitoi told media recently that this year, they are looking at a population of over 9.5 million people, and asked that the government release all appropriations to the NSO to fast track programs leading up to June.