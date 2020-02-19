No clarity on rural electrification project

Minister Muthuvel was responding to questions raised by Pomio MP Elias Kapavore.

He clarified that the World bank is yet to come up with a master plan on the roll out of the rural electrification program in the country.

Minister Muthuvel said the master plan will enable state owned agencies to implement the program successfully.

Muthuvel added that the Government is also working on a medium term to roll out the electrification program in all districts.

He said the Government is committed in implementing this program.

Meantime, Wapenamanda MP, Rimbink Pato, wants Minister Muthuvel to clarify the roll out of the rural electrification program in his district and Enga Province.