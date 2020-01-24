No change in PNG's corruption index ranking

This ranking was announced by the chief executive officer of Transparency International PNG, Arrianne Kassman, at the Lamana Hotel in Port Moresby in the presence of Prime Minister James Marape, Ministers of Government including Police Minister and Member for Madang Bryan Kramer and Minister for Health & HIV/AIDS, Jelta Wong.

Kassman said this is also PNG’s ranking in the previous year survey.

“While in a similar position as last year, we have taken steps to address corruption by establishing a National Anti-Corruption Strategy for the country and taking steps to finalise a draft legislation for the Independent Commission Against Corruption(ICAC),” said Kassman.

She added that TIPNG is hopeful that ICAC will be presented in Parliament this year. In response to that, Prime Minister Marape said this government is committed to take steps to address rampant problems that are existing in the public service and society.

“Corruption has been here and humanly speaking, corruption will be prevalent in every human society as is shown globally but also as shown last year; no nation has achieved 100 percent corruption free status.”

However, Marape said his government is determined to change the levels of corruption by putting in place mechanisms and people, and in strategic positions, to ensure that this happens. Among a number of steps taken, he mentioned particularly the appointment of Member for Madang, Bryan Kramer, a passionate warrior against corruption, as the Police Minister and Sam Koim, the former Chairman of Task Force Sweep, as the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Commission.

Marape said he hopes that the corruption status colour of Papua New Guinea will change from a brown colour – which is on the higher ranking of the range – to yellow, which is towards the lower rank.

(Prime Minister James Marape addressing attendees yesterday; Picture: Lemach Lavari)