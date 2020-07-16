NIP landowners get K3m

The cheque was handed over by Prime Minister James Marape, Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey and Civil Aviation Minister, Lekwa Gure, to the provincial government during the ground breaking of the upgraded Kavieng airport on Wednesday, July 15th.

The people of Paruat, Omo, Kulangit, Maiom, Papliang and Malvung in Kavieng are the traditional owners of portion 49 which the Kavieng airport sits.

The landowners say, the unpaid levies are long overdue.

Three weeks ago, they staged a protest to the provincial government, which was the reason behind the delay of the ground breaking.

New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan, said the provincial government has been working together with the landowners and called on the Prime Minister to recognize their sacrifice and patience.

“Today I ask you Prime Minister to honour our mutual undertaking and close their land claim legacies and pay the K10 million promised by the State,” said Sir Julius.

Prime Minister James Marape in response said his government is in the business of cleaning up unsettled committals of the past government.

“I want to encourage the landowners, I know some money have come before especially to the airport issues that have been going on. Today, under Sir Julius Chan na wok patnaship blong Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey, mipla karim K3 million kam tasol long chekim rekods long givim yupla na larim konstraksen.”

Furthermore, the Prime Minister challenged the landowners to build sustainable businesses from the money so they do not depend on the government.

“Disla mani i mas go long kirapim wanpla hotel klostu to the epot. The member for Kavieng or Governor can assist you with the construction. Next time I come here, I want to sleep in the hotel. That sort of mindset will sustain you in the future.