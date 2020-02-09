NIP Autonomy call queried

He said New Ireland wants to maintain the national unity with PNG, and so submitted to the National Government in 2018, two pieces of constitution amendment laws on the Autonomous Government for PNG.

Sir Noel said the constitution law is to insert a new part 15 in the National constitution to grant an Autonomous Government in the provinces of PNG, if and when they are ready.

He said under this arrangement, New Ireland, East New Britain and Enga provinces will pilot Autonomy which will kick start the Autonomy arrangements to come into operation on the date of certification of the constitution (Amendment) Law and the organic Law on Autonomous Governments.