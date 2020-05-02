NID roll out in Esa’ala

Under the partnership the Civil & Identity Registry will establish a District NID Office and train locals to implement the roll out.

The partnership was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Esa’ala MP, Davies Steven, and Civil & Identity Registrar, Noel Mobiha, on Friday May 1st.

Esa’ala District is the 24th District to partner the Civil & Identity Registry roll out the NID Program in the District.

Deputy Prime Minister and Esa’ala MP, Davies Steven, said the partnership brings the NID program to the District, saving locals money from travelling to Alotau to register.

The K500, 000 partnership is funded by the Esa’ala District Development Authority (EDDA).

Under the MOA the NID will train youths in the District to conduct the roll out.

Also equipment purchsed to set up the District NID Office will remain the prooerty of the District to continue the roll out after conclusion of the training, allowing the District to the implemntation.

Recently the EDDA signed an MoU with the Women’s Microbank to conduct financial literacy training and open bank accounts for women and youths to have access to financial services.

Steven says the MOA with the Civil & Identity Registry enhances this objective to ensure locals are economically empowered.

The Deputy Prime Minister hopes the NID program can cover the entire 60, 000 plus population of Esa’ala before the 2022 National Elections.

Esa’ala is the first maritime district among the 24 districts partnering the PNG Civil & Identity Registry.

Mobiha, says the model that will be used to implement the NID program in Esa’ala will be replicated in other maritime districts.