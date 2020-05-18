New way forward for UPNG

This system combines a number of different teaching and learning approaches for each subject and course.

Pro-Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs (ASA), Professor Paul Fleming, said the module or online learning was a great achievement.

“Online materials such as PDF lecture files, short lecture videos and tutorials, including other website links, will be made available so students can access by using their own activated email accounts.”

He said both the academic and non-academic staff will work together to help students complete their studies this academic year.

Professor Fleming clarified that apart from online, face-to-face seminars and lectures will continue under restrictions where students will still observe social distancing.

“Those classes and lesson units that were put on hold during lockdown period will not be missed because hardworking academic staff have already doubled up on their teaching and learning plans to ensure students are not left behind.”

He explained that students’ assessments will still continue in assignments, tests and research topics while dates for semester one exams will be made known after a senate meeting this month.

“For 2020 graduating class, as per directives from the SOE restrictions for no public gatherings, talks are currently underway whether to have the graduation ceremony or not. However, students will legally graduate and would still be awarded their diploma and degree certificates.”

The 2020 academic calendar is anticipated to conclude by the end of November 2020.

(Article by Jim John –final year UPNG Journalism student)