New teachers’ reps sworn in

The elections of the association’s executives was successfully conducted and declarations done on the 25th of April.

In a small ceremony at the Baptist Church in Port Moresby, President Aita Sanangkepe, Vice President Synell Ko’ou, national women’s representative, Esther Tony, and Southern Region male representative, Moses Modakewau, were sworn in.

“For fifteen years, there was no election. We went through court, even several court orders were taken against PNGTA to conduct election. Never until July, when I took presiding against PNGTA to conduct an election,” said President Sanangkepe.

The Teachers Association has a responsibility to the 23,000 teachers in the country. Over the years, teachers have faced problems that needed addressing, and the team is adamant to solve these prolonged standing issues.

“To serve teachers in PNG, that’s the origin of the formation of PNGTA in the country. So the motto was not properly handled that’s why teachers have been crying over leave fares, appointments,” reiterated Sanangkepe.

“Education service is very important for any country to develop a human resource.”

Vice President Synell Ko’ou said: “As a team we are focused, we are going to change some of the things the old management has been doing.”

The NGI region did not elect any of their representative to the association.

President Sanagkepe says this issue, among others, will be discussed on Thursday during the executive meeting.

Other members who were supposed to be sworn in were not present due to flight restrictions. However, it is anticipated that they will be present during the executive meeting.