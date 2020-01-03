New ministerial committee for labour mobility

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Davis Steven, its membership includes Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey, National Planning Minister Sam Basil, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Patrick Pruaitch, Police Minister Bryan Kramer, Labour and Industrial Relations Minister Jeffrey Kama and Immigration Minister Westley Nukundj.

The high level Ministerial Committee to drive Labour Mobility in Australia was held at the National Parliament in Port Moresby recently at the request of DPM Steven.

Treasurer Ling-Stuckey, when presiding over the meeting, said PNG’s performance in sending only 129 workers to Australia in 2019 to participate in the seasonal workers program was well below smaller countries such as Tonga and Vanuatu.

A major decision taken at the meeting was to establish a new Labour Mobility Unit comprising a key representative from each of the relevant departments of Immigration, Police, Labour and National Planning as well as personnel from the Australian government’s Pacific Labour Facility in Port Moresby.

It was also resolved that the new LMU would be relocated to the Department of Treasury targeted for February 1, 2020, to make operations easier as well as achieve effective communication and coordination.

Ling-Stuckey added that the labour mobility program will provide sustainable job opportunities for Papua New Guineans and a reliable pool of workers for the Australian horticulture sector.

The Treasurer said the government has set aside initially K250,000 in the 2020 budget to facilitate the establishment of a new LMU.