New Ireland University to become a reality

Secretary for the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology Fr Jan Czuba conveyed this message to the New Ireland Government on Wednesday during his visit to the Province.

Fr. Jan Czuba during his meeting with Governor Sir Julius Chan and members of the executives of the Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Administration said New Ireland already has existing institutions that can be amalgamated, classified into faculties of learning and fall into the umbrella of the New Ireland University. The institutions include the Fisheries College and the Lemakot school of Nursing.

“Setting up the New Ireland University should not be an issue, you can start small, starting with the enrollment of 300 to 400 students next year,” said Fr Jan.

The New Ireland Government has decided to make the New Ireland University a private run University, which was favorably received by Fr Jan.

However, he said the New Ireland Government will have to ensure the University must be managed by an Independent board of trustees. The board will be responsible in sourcing funding for the University.

He relayed that quality education was a concern for the country at the moment and encouraged the New Ireland Government to push for qualified academics even if it meant looking outside.

“You have to think new. The Universities of today are no longer the Universities you and I went to or know of. They are embracing the digital age. Even books and libraries are a thing of the past. You can just build an open room and students can just hook up to a data base system or the internet and do all their research and gather information from there.”

The New Ireland Government is particularly interested in developing a University that will capture New Ireland’s unique marine environment, its culture and natural resources including mining.

“The fact that you are here gives us confidence that we have already taken a big leap forward. It is my people’s wish that they have their own University, said Sir Julius.

The New Ireland Government will be working closely with the Minister, DHERST and National Government in the coming weeks to set the required mechanisms in place at the national level. The setting up of the Namatanai technical college was also discussed.