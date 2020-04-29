New generation of female scholars making their mark

Mosoro, from East Sepik, describes herself as a second-generation Australia Awards scholar – both her parents were awarded Australian government scholarships before her.

Mosoro says her parents and other female mentors inspired her to apply for a Master of Public Health at The University of Melbourne in 2018.

“My goal for taking up the Master of Public Health was to come back to PNG and take part in creating evidence-based public health programs, particularly in sexual reproductive health,” she stated.

That support network back home – and new connections in Australia – would prove very helpful in dealing with some of the challenges of studying overseas.

“Settling into a new place, like Melbourne, was a challenge, as was building a new support network.

“The University of Melbourne has an Australia Awards scholars club that provides opportunities for sightseeing and spending time with friends outside of the university. Being part of church communities [was also helpful].

“Study and workload to me was another challenge, keeping up with assessments as well as extracurricular commitments.”

Here, Mosoro drew on advice from her peers and academic staff as well as student support services tailored to Australia Awards scholars.

“The University of Melbourne has a supplementary assistant fund that allows Australia Awards scholars to seek extra help if needed from tutors with assessments.”

In recognition of her talent and motivation to succeed, Mosoro was also awarded the prestigious Allison Sudradjat Prize in 2018. The prize is awarded annually to honour Allison Sudradjat, who championed education for development as a senior Australian official in Indonesia and PNG, and passed away in 2007.

With the support of the prize, Mosoro is currently undertaking a six-month internship with the Australasian Society for HIV Medicine. She is completing the internship remotely.

She is also working on a financial literacy project for women in her mother’s village in East Sepik Province.

“The project involves going back to my mother’s village and setting up a women’s centre where people can come together and take part in financial literary courses. And we’re planning to create an early childhood centre as well. It’s become a really positive experience for me.”

With applications for Intake 2021 Australia Awards Scholarships open now, Mosoro hopes she can inspire other Papua New Guinean women to apply.

“The inspiration behind applying for an Australia Awards Scholarship was the women mentors I had,” she adds.

“I find that I'm already making a positive difference by demonstrating that young women can strive for their goals. And I feel that this inspires other women as well.”

