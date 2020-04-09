New Aust envoy welcomed

“Australia continues to be PNG’s closest and oldest bilateral partner and we acknowledge the robust relations we share,” PM Marape said.

He also said PNG is grateful for Australia’s usual and ongoing support and assistance during these challenging times.

“As you are aware, PNG is currently in a National State of Emergency for the next two months, and we look forwarding to bringing home our citizens studying and living abroad in Australia and other countries as well.”

Marape further extended his deepest empathy to those who have contracted the virus in Australia.

He said the PNG Government looks forward to working closely with Australia during this global situation.

Philp takes over from the outgoing High Commissioner, Bruce Davies, who returned to Australia before the lockdown.