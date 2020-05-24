NCDC’s tough stance against graffiti

On Friday May 22nd, Governor for NCD Powes Parkop announced that he has decided to stop the sale of spray paint, and companies trading these items will need to work with NCDC to prevent more graffiti.

Parkop said if citizens are not going to respect public and private property, the authorities will step up surveillance and implement the penalties.

“Graffiti is a menace. Those who are defacing public and private properties, are not artists,” said the governor.

Section 43 of the amended Summary Offences Act outlines the penalties for graffiti, with a fine not exceeding K2,000 and imprisonment of up to 6 months.

A surveillance team is in place and CCTV capacity is being worked on to boost monitoring of such criminal activities in the city.

The Governor said NCDC will visit wholesalers and retailers who are selling spray paint, to give notice that spray paint in small cans will be banned.

He asked that they work with the authorities to prevent more graffiti.

“Wholesalers and retailers will need to be more responsible and work with us. Instead of trading the small spray paint cans where people can hide in their clothing or bags, they can buy the bigger canisters.”

Meantime, NCDC is also working on a litter plan where they intend to talk to some manufacturers about recycling.