NCD reports new COVID-19 case

This brings the total number of cases in NCD to 262 and 424 for the country. The death toll remains at four.

This case is among 1,887 samples that were collected in NCD between 31 July to August 26.

In a statement National Pandemic Controller, David Manning, said of the people that have tested positive to COVID-19 so far, 53.8 per cent are asymptomatic (no symptoms).

Manning said out of the 27 health facilities and sites expected to collect samples for COVID-19 in NCD, only seven are conducting tests with the Rita Flynn Isolation Facility leading the way.

The other facilities collecting samples are Taurama Aquatic Drive-Thru; Gerehu Hospital; Rapid Response Teams; Lawes Road; Pacific International Hospital and 9-mile clinic (5).

Manning said currently the rate of community transmission is high in NCD yet one of the measures not followed is the mandatory wearing of face masks in the capital city.

The ‘No Mask, No Entry’ measure is for Public Motor Vehicles, shops, markets, buildings, and even in public areas where physical distancing is not attainable

Manning called on every individual, organisation or private company and community in NCD to take these measures seriously.

PNG has to-date tested a total of 15,592 people for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

Of this figure, 13,386 have tested negative and 424 tested positive.