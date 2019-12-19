NCD police boss’ Xmas message

Speaking on behalf of the NCD Metropolitan Police Command and their families, he said: “While this year has had its challenges, I would like to thank each of you for your cooperation in ensuring the smooth running of the city. This was evident in the recent successful staging of the NCDC Carols by the sea at Ela Beach.

“With an attendance of over 10,000 people, the residents showcased the true spirit of the season by coming together and embracing the spirit of community and peace.

“My police personnel, while on duty, reported no major incidents during the event. This, I hope, will set the tone for the rest of the 2019 festive season here in the nation’s capital.

“Peace and good order in our communities should be everybody’s business and if we cooperate as one community, then we will truly appreciate the significant meaning of the season.

“At the same time, I would like to extend the NCD Metropolitan’s season greetings to all Royal PNG Constabulary members in this beautiful country of ours. They have been working under extreme pressure lately and I wish them all the best during this festive season operations.

“Best season’s greetings, celebrate and enjoy responsibly.”