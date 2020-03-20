NCD Pandemic ready

Governor for National Capital District, Powes Parkop today assured the citizens of NCD that the capital city of PNG is ready to combat the COVID-19 if it does come into the city.Since Port Moresby is the main entry point to the country Governor Parkop has requested for a testing laboratory to be installed in Port Moresby. “We are pandaemic ready, was the governor’s confident declaration as he faced the media at the city hall today in the presence of NCD Commission officials, Senior NCD Police Officers, St John Ambulance and the Member for Port Moresby North East, John Kaupa. “The virus doesn’t come, but if it comes, we are virus ready. We are pandemic ready.” Parkop said.While appealing to the public especially social media users not to create panic, Governor Parkop did not waste this opportunity to emphasise more on his hygiene policy and the law on betelnut ban in Port Moresby, as a remedy to stop any virus from transmitting. "Important thing that I want to emphasize is that our people not to panic or to create pandamuni among our people. We must remain calm but importantly do our part, the basic things that we need to do in order to help the ministerial task force overcome this challenge and I believe we can all do this," he said.The most simple way to protect oneself as it is being advocated is to wash hands with soap and use sanitizers. But the question is do we have enough potable water in NCD?If you are panicking than you can help yourself by reducing your panicking and stress level by improving your hygiene. Take the steps that you need to take in order that you won’t worry about who is talking on social media or who’s saying this on facebook or WhatsApp. If you are prepared than you should be calm like some of us are being calm. Parkop said that in terms of water in the city, it’s a difficult issue but he said Water Ranu will be brought into the Provincial Emergency Committee to improve water supply to residents in the city. Governor Parkop said he is ready to stop all social gatherings in the city upon Ministerial Taskforce advise. He reiterated the importance of keep personal hygiene and community cleanliness but said his government is ready to stop all social gatherings to keep people safe.

We are ready and we can overcome this pandemic but we need everybody’s support so on the part of the government you can see in the city we have all assembled here. Everybody that is critical to the challenge they are all here and we will all work together. The taskforce for your city is set up and ready to respond. But important thing is for our people to do their part and this is what I would like to now call on our people to do.

Some of the initiatives that we all must do together. Number 1. We are going to stop all public gathering including sports. Number 2. All Public meetings will be banned. Number 3. Public walks for Life from NCD will be put on hold and even the churches will not be allowed to gather, espcially on Sundays, he said. It will affect services but we must all be pandemic ready, as soon as it hits our shores.”