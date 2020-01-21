NCD governor condemns killings in city

Parkop described the killings as barbaric and senseless, saying the alleged perpetrators cannot be allowed to go unpunished.

The first incident saw a Gulf man being slashed to death by a Hela man with a bush knife last Thursday over a K100 dispute whilst the second involved a Wapenamanda man allegedly killing Biou Pasa of Western origin with a bush knife attack which almost decapitated his neck over a 20 toea dispute.

“I have called on the Assistant Police Commissioner NCD Anthony Wagambie Jnr and Metropolitan Superintendent Perou N’Dranou to ensure that the alleged murderers are arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible,” stated Parkop.

“I have further called on them to arrest any person impeding in any way the arrest of these criminals by concealing their locations or seeking to organise compensation or peace settlement over these barbaric killings.”

He added that in the recent past, criminals had been allowed to escape prosecution because they hid under peace negotiations and other community initiatives to bring peace.

Governor Parkop commended the police for swiftly quelling the tension to prevent more violence and destruction of properties in retaliation at the said areas.

He also extended his commendation to them for apprehending the suspects; the Engan surrendered to Boroko Police Station whilst the Hela man was nabbed at Kerema Block on Sunday afternoon following a tip off.

Parkop said he has already established dialogue with the city’s elected MPs to resolve a way forward at the board level on how to curb lawlessness in the settlements, citing illegal sales of liquor as one of the major causes.

“We will proceed to ensure everyone in the city is registered under the national identification (NID) project and we will start monitoring and penalising those who abuse their privilege to stay and live in the city.

“This will start as soon as possible in Moresby South and then will extend to North-East and North-West. We will also, in the meantime, impose a temporary liquor ban and will work with the brewers to find long term solutions. In 2020 and onwards, we will be getting tough on residents who engage in such barbaric and violent activities,” warned the Governor.

NCDC does not issue liquor licences to stores at settlements and that their liquor trading is illegal, he said.

Parkop is calling on police to raid shops trading liquor illegally.

Meantime, chief superintendent N’Dranou has confirmed that the suspects have been arrested while police investigations continue.

He further expressed the need for cooperation as police within the city are working with limited resources.