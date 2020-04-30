NCD food distribution starts

People in the city who are in need of food have been advised to make their way to their nearest local church.

The distribution of the food supply was done at the Sir John Guise indoor complex. The heads of the local churches who were identified as distributing points were present to receive their portion.

60 churches within the 12 wards and 10 Motu Koitabu villages were identified as distribution points. Each ward should have three to four points of distribution. Leaders from communities or settlements who are in need of food supplies can make their way to their local churches to get help.

For instance, for ward 4 – which includes the Gereka, Dogura, Taurama, Taurama Bay area and Ragamuga area – the main distribution points are the Gereka United Church, Taurama SDA Church, Dogura ECPNG church and Taurama Bay United Church.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop reiterated that the NCD food subsidy program will only be for people who genuinely need the help. He called on city residents to have compassion, care and love for one another during this difficult time, urging them to be honest.

“I want to make it very very clear, displa nau yumi wok lo wokim nau, ol bisnis haus wok lo kam sapotim yumi, doneishen na olgeta lain kam sapotim yumi, ol blong helpim ol lain i nidim tasol, i no blong ol lain ol i laikim; there’s a difference,” Parkop said.

“Planti ol lain blong yumi inside long siti, displa kaikai i no blong yupla. You must be honest and sincere, halpim ol pasta, halpim ol sios, halpim ol voluntia, help our business people here who are standing up with us at this time, showing compassion, love and care.”

The food subsidy program will be for the homeless, street children, people living with disabilities, people living with HIV/AIDS, TB patients, those who have pay cuts and have lost their jobs and those in the informal sector who have found it hard to trade during this pandemic