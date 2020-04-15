NCD betelnut market to be converted

NCD Governor Powes Parkop announced this yesterday in the presence of the acting City Manager, Ravu Frank, Housing and Urbanisation Minister Justin Tkatchenko and contractors manning the Eight-Mile betelnut wholesale market, which will be converted into a vegetable market space.

The plan to convert the betelnut market is in partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation and National Housing Corporation.

“We are doing all we can to provide regulated, semi informal and formal market spaces for all our vendors because we have to stop all roadside informal trading,” stated Parkop.

“So, this is our effort to provide all this space. We will open Wild Life Market today. But, we are also opening up semi-formal markets, including the Eight-Mile betelnut wholesale market.

“We are working on one at Nine-Mile and the other at Morobe block and a number of other sites in the city. We will see if we can further open one at Taurama too.”

Governor Parkop said the State of Emergency (SoE) restrictions prohibit informal markets in the city.

He added that a balance had to be struck to enable affected vendors to generate income necessary to sustain their livelihood.

He continued that the market management from the Commission would ensure vendors observe physical distancing and other strict good hygiene measures at the proposed semi-informal and formal market spaces.

He clarified that this plan in no way undermines the SoE restrictions on informal markets and public gathering.

(Governor Powes Parkop and Minister Justin Tkatchenko led a fact-mission team to the Eight-Mile Market yesterday to have it converted into vegetable market space)