NBC Western to undergo major works

Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu, said the Daru-based office will undergo immediate major maintenance after it was condemned.

“I met with the NBC Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director on Tuesday and was informed that funding was made available through the Public Investment Program (PIP) budget this month for this major renovation work to commence,” Masiu stated.

The Minister said the Daru studio building was condemned by the Provincial Health Authority in August 2019 but NBC was only given its notice in February 2020.

“The funding will enable the NBC management to undertake immediate scoping work and to publicly tender the project,” he outlined.

“NBC Daru is one of five provincial stations that have been earmarked to be renovated in 2020.

“In 2019, NBC was allocated K1.5m for major renovations, and we were able to undertake major renovations in our Kerema, Lae and Kavieng stations. This year, apart from Daru, we plan to undertake major renovations in our provincial stations in Wabag, Mt Hagen, Madang and Kokopo,” the Minister said.

Masiu stated the intention is for NBC to continue to renovate about five stations per year so over the next 10 years, the national broadcaster would have undertaken major renovations on almost all its provincial stations.

“While the majority of the stations have been neglected over successive years and the need for rehabilitation and restoration are quite urgent, I also appreciate that the National Government has other equally pressing priority areas. Therefore, by systematically undertaking these major maintenance works, we can still realise our rehabilitation and modernisation plans for NBC,” Minister Masiu said.