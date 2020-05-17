Namatanai District board of Procurement Committee sworn in

This follows the swearing in of the Committee on May 15th.

The function of the National Procurement Committee can now be performed at the district level.

Under the National Procurement Act, which replaced the public procurement framework under the Public Finance Management Act of 1995, the National Procurement Commission (NPC) was set up, abolishing the Central Supply and Tenders Board.

The function of the NPC is to delegate, and all districts in the country are expected to establish their own procurement board.

At the district level any project between K500, 000 to K2.5 million kina will go through this district board for approval.

NPC Acting CEO, Simon Bole, says the mandated powers of NPC has now been delegated to the district board.

“I give you the mandate and the approval and delegated powers to perform the functions of the National Procurement Commission board in the district," said Bole.

Namatanai MP, Walter Schnaubelt assured that the committee will abide by the requirements under the law.

“It’s a decision that has been worked on for a long time, and it has taken us two years to get here, but we’re happy that we’ve reached this point and a final decision to be made. On behalf of my people thank you very much.

In additional to what’s been said by the chairman, I would like to assure NPC chairman, the board and the rest of the staff here in this department that all requirements that’s been stipulated and have been indicated by the CEO under the act will be complied with,” Schnaubelt reiterated

The members of the committee that were sworn in are; District Administrator and CEO Neville Tomon, Women’s Rep Member Jane Kesno, Community Rep Member Hosea Kalis, District Finance Manager David Weri and the Police Station Commander, Elisha Taksir.